$2.35 EPS Expected for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) to announce earnings of $2.35 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.16 and the highest is $2.52. Cleveland-Cliffs posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 879.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full-year earnings of $6.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $6.14. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $7.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cleveland-Cliffs.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 75.62% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 264.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.96.

In other news, EVP Keith Koci bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 205.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLF traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.95. 16,669,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,392,201. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.