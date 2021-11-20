ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASAZY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.12. 126,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,905. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.37. ASSA ABLOY AB has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $16.66. The company has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia Pacific; Global Technologies and Entrance Systems. The EMEA, Americas and Asia Pacific divisions manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, security doors and hardware in their respective geographical markets.

