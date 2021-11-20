Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) will post $0.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Chegg’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.25. Chegg reported earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 43.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Chegg will report full year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Chegg.

Get Chegg alerts:

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.79 million. Chegg had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CHGG shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Northland Securities lowered shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Chegg from $95.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Chegg from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.06.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 3rd quarter valued at $364,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 3rd quarter valued at $449,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,144,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,841,000 after purchasing an additional 123,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

CHGG traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.53. 4,302,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,334,654. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -442.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 13.64. Chegg has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $115.21.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chegg (CHGG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.