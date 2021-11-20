Rally (RLY) Hits Market Cap of $1.10 Billion

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 20th. Rally has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and $5.72 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rally coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00000937 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rally has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rally alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00070117 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00071797 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.70 or 0.00090380 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,340.55 or 0.07305986 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,631.82 or 1.00371946 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Rally

Rally’s launch date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,969,753,448 coins. The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Rally Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RLYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Rally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rally and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.