American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.340-$1.380 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

American Homes 4 Rent stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,289,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,991. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.77. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $28.16 and a 52 week high of $42.61. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 114.20, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $339.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMH shares. Raymond James upped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.28.

In other news, CFO Christopher Lau sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $316,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre bought 1,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $50,036.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,625 in the last quarter. 6.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 264.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 876,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 636,134 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $34,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

