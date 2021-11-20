OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 42.4% from the October 14th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of OERLF stock remained flat at $$10.95 during trading hours on Friday. OC Oerlikon has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $11.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.32.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OERLF shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of OC Oerlikon in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of OC Oerlikon in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on OC Oerlikon from CHF 10.50 to CHF 12 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates in Surface Solutions and Manmade Fibers segments. The Surface Solutions segment supplies PVD coatings and other surface technologies for precision components, as well as metalworking and plastics processing tools under the Oerlikon Balzers brand; coating solutions, materials, and equipment for enhancing surfaces under the Oerlikon Metco brand; and industrial additive manufacturing solutions under the Oerlikon AM brand.

