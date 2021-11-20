IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, a drop of 44.0% from the October 14th total of 88,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ IGAC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.84. 1,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,607. IG Acquisition has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $11.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IG Acquisition by 1.8% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 199,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in IG Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in IG Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IG Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in IG Acquisition by 12.5% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 74,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. 57.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

