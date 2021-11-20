U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc reduced its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises approximately 0.9% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.6% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% in the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 15,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% in the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.03.

NYSE:USB traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,302,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,259,939. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.64. The company has a market capitalization of $85.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $42.42 and a 52-week high of $63.01.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.95%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

