Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Acquired by Eastover Investment Advisors LLC

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Dollar General accounts for 3.6% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $5,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DG. Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in Dollar General by 0.3% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 4.0% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 4.8% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of NYSE DG traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $224.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,794,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,921. The firm has a market cap of $52.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.51. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $239.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.77.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 16.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.14.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.