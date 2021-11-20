Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Receives $98.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.40.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WAB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, VP David L. Deninno sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $359,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,380,217.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William E. Kassling sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $9,450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,033 shares of company stock valued at $11,343,111 in the last three months. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 26.3% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,381,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $854,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,850 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 11.6% during the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 199,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,436,000 after purchasing an additional 20,825 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $11,066,010,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 151,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.3% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 138,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WAB stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 897,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,919. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.26 and a 200 day moving average of $86.19. The stock has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12-month low of $70.40 and a 12-month high of $97.71.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

