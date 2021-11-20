Brokerages Set SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) PT at $24.85

Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.85.

A number of research firms have commented on SPWR. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of SunPower in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra downgraded shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Get SunPower alerts:

In related news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 12,634 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $415,658.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPWR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SunPower during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,127,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in SunPower by 204.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 636,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,586,000 after acquiring an additional 426,953 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in SunPower by 332.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 521,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,836,000 after acquiring an additional 401,100 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in SunPower by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,102,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,725,000 after acquiring an additional 392,908 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in SunPower by 351.5% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 479,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,002,000 after acquiring an additional 373,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPWR traded up $1.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.59. 1,999,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,916,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.17. SunPower has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $57.52.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $323.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.52 million. SunPower had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 8.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts expect that SunPower will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SunPower

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.