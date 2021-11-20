ShowHand (HAND) Market Cap Reaches $54,125.33

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. ShowHand has a total market cap of $54,125.33 and approximately $153.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ShowHand coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ShowHand has traded 37.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00047375 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.38 or 0.00218113 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00088895 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006671 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ShowHand is a coin. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 coins. The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io . ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ShowHand is a decentralized gaming platform combined with an instant payment method that uses blockchain technology. The ShowHand platform offers the users the chance to review the code to confirm is not rigged due to be open-source and also is a traditional gaming platform that allows the users to play a variety of games Poker, BlackJack and Baccarat. On the other side of the project, the payment method acts as a faster mechanism to the payments & rewards, eliminates the high fees and rejected payments. The HAND token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token used to play in games, reward players and acts as a payment method. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

