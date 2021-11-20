Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.980-$1.980 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.68. 366,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,622. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.56. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12 month low of $44.69 and a 12 month high of $72.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 22.80 and a quick ratio of 22.80.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 42.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.44%.

HASI has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.11.

In related news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $1,269,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $3,906,379.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,333 shares of company stock valued at $6,343,979 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,113 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.43% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $17,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

