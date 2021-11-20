Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $19.50 Million Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 226,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,568 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for about 0.7% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $19,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $1.48 on Friday, hitting $85.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,478,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,891,748. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.85. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $65.02 and a 1 year high of $92.32. The company has a market capitalization of $127.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 92.73%.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RTX. TheStreet upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.54.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

