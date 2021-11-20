Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Sells 12,645 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,413 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,645 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its position in AT&T by 36.0% during the second quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 4,411.8% during the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:T opened at $24.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.96 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.85. The company has a market cap of $172.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.10, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,733.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.13.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Read More: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.