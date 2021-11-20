Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Has $4.34 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 29.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.5% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,931,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 24,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,502,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $470.82 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $356.17 and a twelve month high of $472.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $451.88 and its 200 day moving average is $439.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

