Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management trimmed its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,742 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up 1.2% of Fruth Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Level Four Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the third quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 15,397 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 40.0% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 980 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 36.1% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 516 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $267,000. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ABT opened at $126.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.87 and a 200-day moving average of $120.51. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.32 and a 52 week high of $131.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.67%.

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.94.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $2,969,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 135,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total value of $17,054,509.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,783 shares of company stock valued at $23,066,012 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

