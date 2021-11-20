Level Four Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 19,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVO opened at $113.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $65.70 and a 1 year high of $115.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. DNB Markets cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.50.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

