Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) Short Interest Up 42.9% in October

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the October 14th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
RYES remained flat at $$0.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.44. Rise Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $0.74.
Rise Gold Company Profile
