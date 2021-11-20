Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) Short Interest Up 42.9% in October

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the October 14th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

RYES remained flat at $$0.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.44. Rise Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $0.74.

Rise Gold Company Profile

Rise Gold Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. It primarily holds interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine Property that comprises approximately 93 acres surface land and approximately 2,800 acres of mineral rights located in the Grass Valley mining district of northern California. The company was formerly known as Rise Resources Inc and changed its name to Rise Gold Corp.

