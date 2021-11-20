Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Short Interest Down 28.7% in October

Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 687,300 shares, a decrease of 28.7% from the October 14th total of 964,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 74.7 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SECYF. CIBC increased their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.39.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SECYF traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.25. The company had a trading volume of 501 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,515. Secure Energy Services has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $5.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.22 and its 200-day moving average is $3.74.

Secure Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of safe and environmentally responsible fluids and solids solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Midstream Infrastructure, Environmental and Fluid Management, and Corporate. The Midstream Infrastructure segment operates facilities throughout western Canada, in North Dakota and in Oklahoma and helps upstream oil and natural gas companies with the processing, storing, shipping and marketing of crude oil; processing of waste; and water treatment and disposal.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.