Airbloc Price Up 7% Over Last 7 Days (ABL)

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. One Airbloc coin can currently be bought for about $0.0271 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Airbloc has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Airbloc has a market capitalization of $6.85 million and $146,056.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Airbloc alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00047375 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.38 or 0.00218113 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00088895 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006671 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Airbloc

ABL is a coin. It launched on April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 coins and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 coins. The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Airbloc’s official website is www.airbloc.org . Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Airbloc’s official message board is medium.com/airbloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Airbloc Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Airbloc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Airbloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Airbloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Airbloc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.