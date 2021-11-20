$104.80 Million in Sales Expected for Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) will announce $104.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $101.40 million to $108.20 million. Century Casinos reported sales of $84.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full-year sales of $386.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $382.60 million to $389.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $451.15 million, with estimates ranging from $450.10 million to $452.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Century Casinos.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Century Casinos had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $116.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CNTY shares. TheStreet upgraded Century Casinos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of CNTY stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.81. The company had a trading volume of 116,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,791. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.61. Century Casinos has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $16.44. The stock has a market cap of $438.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Century Casinos by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Century Casinos by 7.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Century Casinos by 2.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Century Casinos by 143.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

