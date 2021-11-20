Zacks: Analysts Expect Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $554.03 Million

Equities analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) will announce $554.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Crocs’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $559.10 million and the lowest is $547.40 million. Crocs reported sales of $411.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Crocs will report full-year sales of $2.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Crocs.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.59. Crocs had a return on equity of 142.28% and a net margin of 35.27%. The business had revenue of $625.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective (up from $151.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Crocs from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crocs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.22.

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,145,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total value of $1,801,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,108 shares of company stock valued at $6,766,943 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Crocs by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,738,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $249,469,000 after purchasing an additional 692,633 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 1,844.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 699,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,311,000 after acquiring an additional 663,949 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 96.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 891,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,958,000 after acquiring an additional 437,259 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 4,905.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 440,734 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,236,000 after acquiring an additional 431,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 69.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,444,000 after acquiring an additional 426,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX traded down $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,354,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.63. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $183.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.75.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crocs (CROX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.