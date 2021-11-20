Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $62.71 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) will report sales of $62.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $61.30 million to $66.30 million. Cardiovascular Systems posted sales of $64.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full-year sales of $270.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $265.20 million to $274.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $305.50 million, with estimates ranging from $296.00 million to $320.77 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cardiovascular Systems.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.72 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CSII shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSII. Bbva USA bought a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,353 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSII traded down $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.94. 485,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,634. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.96 and its 200-day moving average is $36.88. The company has a market capitalization of $930.24 million, a P/E ratio of -44.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cardiovascular Systems has a 1-year low of $22.80 and a 1-year high of $48.28.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

