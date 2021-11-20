$54.72 Million in Sales Expected for Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) to report $54.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $47.49 million and the highest is $58.70 million. Capital Product Partners posted sales of $33.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 64.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full year sales of $168.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $161.11 million to $171.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $280.72 million, with estimates ranging from $275.47 million to $289.73 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Capital Product Partners.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $40.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.25 million. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 41.21% and a return on equity of 8.66%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Capital Product Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,118,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,535,000 after purchasing an additional 305,111 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after buying an additional 83,262 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 170,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 91,600 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 155,369 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 80,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,545 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 8,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Capital Product Partners stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.66. 213,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,345. Capital Product Partners has a 12-month low of $7.27 and a 12-month high of $16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $297.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.56%.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

