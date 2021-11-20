BitTorrent Hits One Day Volume of $396.03 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and approximately $396.03 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BitTorrent has traded down 10% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitTorrent alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00072129 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00009344 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00007247 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006031 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003318 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003475 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BitTorrent (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BTTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.