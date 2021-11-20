Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.130-$-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $129 million-$133 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $129.57 million.

Shares of MNDT stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $17.55. 2,879,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,073,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 0.96. Mandiant has a 52 week low of $13.27 and a 52 week high of $25.53.

Get Mandiant alerts:

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.39. Mandiant had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $121.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mandiant will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MNDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mandiant in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mandiant from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mandiant in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mandiant from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Mandiant in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mandiant has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In related news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 40,000 shares of Mandiant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $722,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Mandiant Company Profile

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Mandiant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandiant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.