Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Invests $1.54 Million in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $200.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.31 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The company has a market cap of $108.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.20.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.05.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

