IFG Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 13,977.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 241.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 454.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor stock opened at $185.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.57. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1-year low of $134.45 and a 1-year high of $188.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $259.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TM shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

