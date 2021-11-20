The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.50 Billion

Equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) will report $5.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.54 billion and the lowest is $5.43 billion. Estée Lauder Companies posted sales of $4.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will report full year sales of $18.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.54 billion to $19.07 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $20.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.88 billion to $20.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Estée Lauder Companies.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EL. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.18.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded up $5.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $352.85. 1,556,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,188. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $320.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.48 billion, a PE ratio of 42.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.98. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $231.97 and a 12 month high of $356.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 25.70%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.66, for a total transaction of $504,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.23, for a total transaction of $684,460,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,273,257 shares of company stock worth $776,652,663. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,720,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,636,428,000 after buying an additional 259,711 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,374,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,398,000 after buying an additional 681,085 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,435,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,391,000 after buying an additional 60,804 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,349,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,974,000 after buying an additional 210,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 9.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,147,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,038,000 after buying an additional 369,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

