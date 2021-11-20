CVA Family Office LLC Cuts Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

CVA Family Office LLC trimmed its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBY. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,022 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Best Buy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 116,530 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $12,318,000 after acquiring an additional 47,401 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $92,678.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $643,499.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,776 shares of company stock worth $750,546. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BBY opened at $136.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.57. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $95.93 and a one year high of $137.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.39.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a return on equity of 64.85% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.31.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

