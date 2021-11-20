Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Acquires 488 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 179.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1,116.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.60.

PM opened at $90.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.84 and a 200 day moving average of $98.50. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.42 and a 52-week high of $106.51. The stock has a market cap of $140.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

