Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Short Interest Up 63.2% in October

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 63.2% from the October 14th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE:PGZ traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.35. The company had a trading volume of 19,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,849. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.38. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.31 and a 1-year high of $16.20.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile
Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.
