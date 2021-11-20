Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Short Interest Up 63.2% in October

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 63.2% from the October 14th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:PGZ traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.35. The company had a trading volume of 19,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,849. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.38. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.31 and a 1-year high of $16.20.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 3.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 8.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 16.1% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 54.0% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 68,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 24,105 shares during the period.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

