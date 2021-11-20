Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Short Interest Update

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a growth of 65.5% from the October 14th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PPRUY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Kering in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kering currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PPRUY traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.53. The company had a trading volume of 81,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,077. Kering has a 12 month low of $62.44 and a 12 month high of $93.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.98.

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of apparels and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, and perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other.

