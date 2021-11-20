Keep3rV1 Price Tops $1,160.98 on Top Exchanges (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded 15% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. Keep3rV1 has a market capitalization of $232.20 million and approximately $40.61 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep3rV1 coin can now be purchased for about $1,160.98 or 0.02003721 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded down 35.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Keep3rV1 alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00047346 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $127.69 or 0.00220377 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.69 or 0.00089217 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00006751 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Coin Profile

Keep3rV1 (CRYPTO:KP3R) is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Buying and Selling Keep3rV1

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep3rV1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep3rV1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Keep3rV1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep3rV1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.