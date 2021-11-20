SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $631.58 Million

Equities research analysts expect SM Energy (NYSE:SM) to post sales of $631.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for SM Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $494.49 million and the highest estimate coming in at $854.40 million. SM Energy posted sales of $320.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full-year sales of $2.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SM Energy.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $760.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.81 million. SM Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 26.52%. SM Energy’s revenue was up 170.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

SM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on SM Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.89.

In other SM Energy news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $550,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 12,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $460,829.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,543 shares of company stock worth $2,977,330 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,351,349 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,649,000 after acquiring an additional 47,336 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $401,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,138 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in SM Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in SM Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SM traded down $2.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.20. 3,397,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,541,734. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.39. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $38.25.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.41%.

SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

