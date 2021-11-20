Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $275.78 Million

Brokerages predict that Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) will report sales of $275.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $275.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $276.40 million. Paycom Software reported sales of $220.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Paycom Software from $472.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $655.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.88.

PAYC traded up $1.12 on Wednesday, reaching $470.52. The stock had a trading volume of 323,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,573. Paycom Software has a fifty-two week low of $302.44 and a fifty-two week high of $558.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $505.50 and a 200-day moving average of $430.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.40.

In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total value of $680,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,390,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,672,128,000 after buying an additional 198,947 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,925,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $699,786,000 after purchasing an additional 32,115 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 189.6% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,632,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $809,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,686 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 25.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,478,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $733,060,000 after purchasing an additional 304,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 954,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $471,858,000 after purchasing an additional 17,279 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

