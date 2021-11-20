Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $275.78 Million

Posted by on Nov 20th, 2021

Brokerages predict that Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) will report sales of $275.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $275.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $276.40 million. Paycom Software reported sales of $220.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Paycom Software from $472.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $655.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.88.

PAYC traded up $1.12 on Wednesday, reaching $470.52. The stock had a trading volume of 323,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,573. Paycom Software has a fifty-two week low of $302.44 and a fifty-two week high of $558.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $505.50 and a 200-day moving average of $430.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.40.

In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total value of $680,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,390,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,672,128,000 after buying an additional 198,947 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,925,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $699,786,000 after purchasing an additional 32,115 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 189.6% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,632,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $809,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,686 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 25.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,478,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $733,060,000 after purchasing an additional 304,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 954,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $471,858,000 after purchasing an additional 17,279 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paycom Software (PAYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.