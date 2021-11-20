Kusama (KSM) Trading Down 19.5% This Week

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 20th. One Kusama coin can now be bought for approximately $346.51 or 0.00598045 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Kusama has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar. Kusama has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion and $86.62 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00069732 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00071651 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.75 or 0.00091045 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,237.79 or 0.07313953 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,805.61 or 0.99766081 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

