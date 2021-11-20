Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 43.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,625 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 19.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 364,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,361,000 after buying an additional 58,519 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 295,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,874,000 after buying an additional 16,210 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 113,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,718,000 after buying an additional 7,741 shares during the last quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 969,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,854,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 79,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,188,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,591. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.65. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $42.90 and a 1 year high of $54.48.

