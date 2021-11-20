Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.990-$-0.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $40 million-$42 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $39.97 million.Spire also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.140-$-0.110 EPS.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPIR. Robert W. Baird raised Spire from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Spire in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock.
OTCMKTS:SPIR traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.10. 741,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,106. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.03. Spire has a 1-year low of $4.97 and a 1-year high of $19.50.
About Spire
Spire Corporation is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing engineered products and services in the areas of photovoltaic solar and biomedical. The company offers specialized equipment for the production of terrestrial photovoltaic modules from solar cells; and photovoltaic systems for grid connected application in the commercial markets.
