Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.990-$-0.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $40 million-$42 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $39.97 million.Spire also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.140-$-0.110 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPIR. Robert W. Baird raised Spire from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Spire in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock.

Get Spire alerts:

OTCMKTS:SPIR traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.10. 741,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,106. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.03. Spire has a 1-year low of $4.97 and a 1-year high of $19.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Spire stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Spire Co. (OTCMKTS:SPIR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,032 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spire

Spire Corporation is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing engineered products and services in the areas of photovoltaic solar and biomedical. The company offers specialized equipment for the production of terrestrial photovoltaic modules from solar cells; and photovoltaic systems for grid connected application in the commercial markets.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.