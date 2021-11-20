$0.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) to announce $0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Newmont’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. Newmont reported earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmont will report full year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $4.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Newmont.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NEM has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.33.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $382,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $522,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,491 shares of company stock valued at $1,998,540. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEM. FMR LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,226,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,408,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545,415 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,116,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Newmont by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,151,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $551,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109,683 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Newmont by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,571,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,508,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Newmont by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 17,038,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $925,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,336 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded down $0.62 on Monday, hitting $56.55. 5,009,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,433,686. Newmont has a 1-year low of $53.03 and a 1-year high of $75.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

