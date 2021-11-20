Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 2,786 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,786 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises about 1.5% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $39,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at $572,588,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 24.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,097,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $983,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,625 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,276,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,360,750,000 after purchasing an additional 862,072 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 22.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,495,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $864,549,000 after purchasing an additional 820,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,698,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,203,239,000 after purchasing an additional 718,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TXN. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.69 on Friday, reaching $195.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,129,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,176,875. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $155.14 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.63. The stock has a market cap of $180.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $193.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.82.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.05%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

