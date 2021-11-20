Zacks: Brokerages Expect Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) to Announce -$0.26 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) to post ($0.26) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Asana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.26). Asana posted earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Asana will report full year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.96). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.88). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Asana.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Asana had a negative return on equity of 288.11% and a negative net margin of 89.91%. The business had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.26 million. The company’s revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ASAN shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Asana from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Asana from $37.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Asana from $85.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Asana from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.50.

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 13,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,391,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.06, for a total value of $2,360,848.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,013,915 shares of company stock worth $99,636,500 and have sold 112,440 shares worth $11,977,706. Insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter worth $2,451,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter worth $613,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter worth $671,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter worth $1,205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASAN traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $137.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,930,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Asana has a 52 week low of $21.46 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a PE ratio of -75.80 and a beta of 0.55.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

