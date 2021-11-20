Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) to Post -$0.29 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.29) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the highest is ($0.18). The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to $0.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Carrols Restaurant Group.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $421.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TAST shares. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrols Restaurant Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Carrols Restaurant Group stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.05. The company had a trading volume of 403,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,872. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $8.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average of $4.80. The firm has a market cap of $156.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TAST. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 57,983 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 587,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 32,939 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,493,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 17,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 185,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 17,299 shares in the last quarter. 43.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

