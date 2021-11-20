Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 458 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,657 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $16,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,480,518 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $22,322,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978,161 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,895,902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,432,001 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,761,419 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $9,736,816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795,262 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 12.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,425,236,000 after acquiring an additional 12,066,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,017,749 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,265,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,592 shares during the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.91. 18,207,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,625,975. The firm has a market cap of $237.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.15 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.72.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.04.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

