-$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) will report earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.71) to $0.08. Molecular Templates posted earnings of ($0.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to ($1.17). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($1.49). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Molecular Templates.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.16). Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 417.71% and a negative return on equity of 117.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ MTEM traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.35. The company had a trading volume of 365,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,423. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.14. Molecular Templates has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $15.19. The stock has a market cap of $244.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $613,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,042,003 shares in the company, valued at $61,557,478.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 38.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 13.0% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 10,878,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,382 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 33.3% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,864,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,147,000 after acquiring an additional 715,242 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,692,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,059,000 after purchasing an additional 119,107 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Corp raised its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 0.7% in the second quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 2,137,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,719,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 47.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,243,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,726,000 after purchasing an additional 397,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

