Color Platform Reaches Market Cap of $425,642.78 (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. Color Platform has a total market cap of $425,642.78 and approximately $1.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Color Platform has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Color Platform coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,941.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $568.20 or 0.00980649 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.39 or 0.00266462 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.95 or 0.00235574 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00028780 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003454 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

Color Platform (CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

