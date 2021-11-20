SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Level Four Financial LLC

Level Four Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $172.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.18. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.13 and a 52 week high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.