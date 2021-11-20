Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) to Post -$0.32 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) to report earnings per share of ($0.32) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bio-Path’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.29). Bio-Path reported earnings per share of ($0.57) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bio-Path will report full-year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.25). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.39). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bio-Path.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Bio-Path in a report on Monday, November 15th.

BPTH stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.35. 51,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,110,551. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day moving average of $5.74. Bio-Path has a 52-week low of $3.29 and a 52-week high of $24.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPTH. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Bio-Path during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Bio-Path by 1,525.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 19,830 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Bio-Path during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Bio-Path during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Path during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors own 6.35% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the develpment of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline include Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.

