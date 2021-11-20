Level Four Financial LLC Sells 277 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Level Four Financial LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6,231.9% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,553,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,418,139 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,155,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,774,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262,434 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,275.8% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,211,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116,601 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,879,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,600 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,181,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728,396 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $57.22 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $56.48 and a 52-week high of $58.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.98 and a 200 day moving average of $57.23.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

